Destination Star Trek Returning To London

Destination Star Trek, after successfully touching down in London in 2012 and Frankfurt in 2014, will return to London for its third blockbuster event. And be sure to mark down the dates now: October 3-5, 2014, at the Excel Centre in London. Attendees can expect a star-studded opening ceremony, guest talks, autograph opportunities, photo shoots with the stars, parties, quizzes, fan panels and more.

Check out the videos from the first two events.

Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for Destination Star Trek-related news, including the announcement of the first confirmed guests.