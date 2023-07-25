Destination Star Trek London Starts On Friday!

The countdown is nearly over. Planes are in the air from all around the world, and they’re filled with Star Trek fans and guests alike. U.K fans are ready to hop on the Tube. Hotels across London are prepping diligently, and the crew at the ExCel London is putting the final touches on every inch of the convention space, so that it’s ready for the tens of thousands of fans who’ll start walking through the doors when Destination Star Trek London kicks off at 2 p.m. on Friday. From the minute DSTL was announced, StarTrek.com has provided updates about the guest list, floor plan, parties, activities and more. Now, it’s time for one last preview/overview – in no particular order -- before we beam in to DSTL to provide detailed recaps of each day’s stellar events.So, first, some breaking news: DSTL’s organizers want fans to know they’re hoping to break the Guinness World Record for the Largest Gathering of Star Trek Characters. Any fan wishing to participate should register at the Main Stage at 6 p.m. on Saturday, October 20, before the show closes for the day at 7. The current record is 1,040 fans in costume, set in the summer of 2011 at the Official Star Trek Convention in Las Vegas. Those who come in costume can also participate in DSTL’s daily Costume Parades, which will be judged by a VIP panel, with prizes awarded to those fans in the best costumes.The DSTL event that has everyone buzzing, of course, is the Opening Ceremony/Captains Talk, which will represent the first gathering ever, outside the U.S., of William Shatner, Patrick Stewart, Avery Brooks, Kate Mulgrew and Scott Bakula. Fans will also see and hear from all of DSTL’s guests, and can opt for an Alternative Opening Ceremony. The fun starts on Friday at 7 p.m.One more time, the guest list includes: Shatner, Stewart, Brooks, Mulgrew, Bakula, Brent Spiner, Andrew Robinson, Marianna Hill, Bobby Clark, David Warner, Carolyn Seymour, Michael Dorn, Cirroc Lofton, Daniel Stewart, Rene Auberjonois, Nana Visitor, JG Hertzler, Robert O’Reilly, Gwynyth Walsh, Tricia O’Neil, Sean Kenney, Walter Koenig, Arlene Martel, Connor Trinneer, Dominic Keating, Chase Masterson, Robin Curtis, Jeffrey Combs, Casey Biggs, John de Lancie, Denise Crosby, Martha Hackett, Marc Alaimo, Alice Krige, Eddie Paskey, Manu Intiraymi, Ronald D. Moore, Brannon Braga, Ira Steven Behr and Lolita Fatjo. All of them will appear on stage – in some cases several times, solo and/or in different combinations -- as well as be available for autograph and photo opportunities.Ongoing events set for throughout the weekend will include Costume Parades, Fan Zone, Star Trek Stunt Show, Klingon Zone, Star Trek Museum and Photo Opportunities (in a captain’s chair on the bridge). Also, fans can join in on two epic parties, namely The Klingon Monster Ball on Friday and, on Saturday, The 25th Anniversary of Star Trek: The Next Generation. Among the highlights of the parties: guest DJs, guests including Chase Masterson, the Klingon Band and Dominic Keating, and plenty of Romulan Ale and Blood Wine.DSTL will run from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, October 19; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, October 20; and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, October 21. Tickets start from 29 British pounds for standard entry up to Silver, Gold, Platinum and VIP packages.Click HERE for the DSTL home page and HERE to purchase tickets.