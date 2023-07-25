Destination Star Trek London Recap, Day 3

Much of the afternoon action occurred on Stage B. The trio of Marc Alaimo, Casey Biggs and Jeffrey Combs had a blast. The room was filled entirely and among those in attendance was DS9 producer Ira Steven Behr. “We wouldn’t be here at all were it not for this man,” Combs said, pointing to Behr. “He gave me the great gift of having two recurring roles on the show.” Biggs explained that he, at another appearance, asked fans WHY they come to conventions. He discovered that they come because of “what the show means to them,” he said. “They like the autographs and meeting us, but it’s about what it means socially, politically, and philosophically. It’s a real honor to be a part of it.” Alaimo grinned when asked if it’s true that the Cardassian look, the makeup/prosthetics, were based on his face. “The story, as I heard it, was that Michael Westmore liked my neck,” Alaimo confirmed. “I have a loooong neck… I loved Dukat. And the makeup was a big part of it.”

Then came David Warner, a genre favorite thanks to his many sci-fi and horror credits: The Omen, Time Bandits, Time After Time, Tron and, of course, Trek V, Trek VI and TNG. Walking onto the stage, he said, “How many lights are there?” The crowd shouted, “Four!!” “OK, good. We’ve got that out of the way.” How did they cast him for Trek VI? “They asked me,” he replied. Of his role as a family man/torturer on TNG, he explained, “We read about it all the time. It happens. They love their kids and literature and classical music. And... they kill people. It baffles me. I don’t understand it. I can’t.”