Destination Star Trek London Recap, Day 1

Over on Stage C, fans filled the room to hear from Paul Olsen, who'd airbrushed all the surfaces of the Enterprise model used in The Motion Picture. Olsen, who also worked on TMP's visual effects, recounted that the model was 8 feet long and cost approximately $350,000; it had been originally constructed for use in a Trek television project, but when the decision was made to make a movie instead the model was then destined for the film. It was shorter by about 4 feet than it would have been had it been built for a movie in the first place. Cinematographers liked to have more surface area to work with when shooting models so they didn't have to get in so close to the structure, but since this ship was already built they kept it. Olsen used an opalescent automotive paint to achieve the luminous quality we see. The painted surface had to be absolutely smooth -- no dust or any other objects could adhere to the paint or the imperfection would show on camera. The challenge to finding a dust-free environment was complicated even further due to construction on other sets that was going on simultaneously, so in the end the job took more than 3 months to complete.

The model had tens of thousands of circuits for all the lights. One night, after the model had finally been completed but before it had been shot for the film, someone decided to demonstrate the lights on the ship to a visitor on set -- and blew all the circuits on the ship because he turned them on in the wrong order. The model makers had to repair all the fried circuitry -- so Olsen had to repaint most of the top part of the dish! Olsen's Enterprise was set to be shipped off to the Air & Space Museum at the Smithsonian -- but the decision to make a second film aborted that trip. The model was put back into service for Wrath of Khan, but this time George Lucas's ILM team handled the special effects and they had a different method for photographing models. As a result, the luminous finish was painted over with a flat paint -- and the only evidence that remains of Olsen's original paint job is in the movie itself.