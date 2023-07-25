Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Feb 7, 2013

    Destination Star Trek London Officially Breaks Record

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    They did it! Media 10, the organizers of Destination Star Trek London sought to break the Guinness World Record for “The Largest Gathering of People Dressed as Star Trek Characters,” and – it’s now been officially confirmed by Guinness World Records – they pulled it off on October 20, 2012 at the ExCel London. That’s when and where 1,063 gathered together in costume, besting the previous record 1,040, set at a Trek convention in Las Vegas two years ago.

    Click HERE to read our recap of that day’s events at Destination Star Trek London. And congrats to all the fans who are now a part of history.

