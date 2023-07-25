Destination Star Trek London Officially Breaks Record

They did it! Media 10, the organizers of Destination Star Trek London sought to break the Guinness World Record for “The Largest Gathering of People Dressed as Star Trek Characters,” and – it’s now been officially confirmed by Guinness World Records – they pulled it off on October 20, 2012 at the ExCel London. That’s when and where 1,063 gathered together in costume, besting the previous record 1,040, set at a Trek convention in Las Vegas two years ago.