Destination Star Trek London Announces New Guest

Update: Destination Star Trek has just added another amazing guest to their lineup for this November in London.

David Ajala, the newest star of Star Trek: Discovery will be joining the lineup, taking part in autographs, photoshoots, and talks on Saturday and Sunday.

---

Destination Star Trek has added some great additions to the lineup for this year's convention, taking place at ExCeL London from November 12-14, 2021.

The ever-popular Andrew Robinson (Garak) will be beaming down to the event, along with the original Borg Queen, Alice Krige, to share stories of their time in the Star Trek Universe.

Also appearing are Star Trek: Discovery stars Hannah Cheesman (Lt. Cmdr Airiam), and Patrick Kowk-Choon (Lt. Gen Rhys). This year marks their first time to Destination Star Trek!

We are excited to announce that Mark Rolston, Lt Walter Pierce in Star Trek: The Next Generation and Captain Magh/Kurodo Lor-ehn in Star Trek: Enterprise, will be also attending. To round out the announcement, Lydia Wilson (Kalara) from the 2016 film Star Trek Beyond will be joining the event.

This year's convention is truly shaping up to be something for everyone and we can't wait to welcome fans back to Europe's largest and only official Star Trek event! All announced guests will be taking part in photoshoots and autograph sessions, plus will be seen on stage so don't miss out, tickets are available now!