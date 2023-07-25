Published Feb 22, 2014
Destination Star Trek Germany Recap, Day 2
Day one of Destination Star Trek Germany on Friday felt like a practice run compared to day two on Saturday.
"Meanwhile, on Stage B, fans were treated to a special grouping of Trek guests: Alice Krige, Suzie Plakson, Hallie Todd, Carolyn Seymour, Robin Curtis and Gwynyth Walsh. They bantered and recounted great anecdotes and really made the most of their time on stage. Several, in fact, were meeting each other for the very first time.
As all the talks were going on, fans filled every nook and cranny of the hall.
Back on Stage A, attendees participated in an auction. An autographed 8x10 of Nichelle Nichols fetched 40 Euros, while someone paid 150 Euros for LeVar Burton's script of "The Offspring," which he'd autograph later. A James Doohan signed 8x10 went for 175 Euros, while a Star Trek Into Darkness mini-poster/photo sighed by J.J. Abrams brought in 35 Euros. And so on.
Over on Stage B, Suzie Plakson came out as herself. But it wasn't long before makeup maestro John Paladin, before everyone's eyes, transformed her into a certain fearsome Klingon. The crowd ate it up, as some thunderous music and lighting tricks heightened the moment. Stage B would later welcome Mars One, a Trek trivia challenge, a conversation with Martin Netter, owner of the Trek museum items on display at DSTG, and more, most notably the day's costume contest.
StarTrek.com spent the next several hours back on Stage A, taking in Dominic Keating and Connor Trinneer, then William Shatner, followed by the DS9 grouping of Armin Shimerman, Rene Auberjonois, Jeffrey Combs and Casey Biggs. A short while later, the evening's main event awaited: Shatner moderating a TNG reunion session with Spiner, McFadden, Dorn, Sirtis and Burton.
William Shatner was next. Asked if he believed we are alone in the universe, he cited current events on Mars and more as reasons why we can't be the only living things in the universe, drawing applause. Someone joked about getting Denny Crane in a Trek movie, prompting Shatner to say, "I don't think Denny Crane will be in a new Star Trek movie, nor will Captain Kirk." Shatner then noted that he didn't necessarily feel a "responsibility" to keep Star Trek's message alive, but added "I certainly admire the message." Finally, he pointed out that most often in scenes, he'd walk onto set as Kirk hearing "Captain on the bridge." Well, for his death scene in Generations, "I wanted them to say, 'Bridge on the captain,' but they wouldn't do it."
Following that session, fans exited Stage A to shop, eat, relax, etc. Some headed home. Most, however, had separate event tickets for the weekend's most-anticipated activity: Shatner moderating the TNG reunion. Shatner joked that "I'm here to help moderate and bring some intelligence."
And on it went, pushing past the allotted hour. Spiner marveled that the franchise's 50th anniversary was a year and a half away. Shatner made a sad face. "I know," he said dramatically. "I think about it... A lot." Everyone agreed that Jonathan Frakes was the loudest TNG star, the wildest, too. Sirtis revealed that she passed on a sci-fi movie because she'd done too much sci-fi in order to do a project no one ever really saw. The movie she passed on was Men In Black (the Linda Fiorentino role). Shatner stoked the mini-war between himself and George Takei. Shatner gave Spiner the nickname "Silver," which became a running joke. Spiner took Shatner to task for not knowing Data died in Nemesis. "Obviously," he said directly to Shatner, "you missed all the films after the one you were in." Spiner did his Patrick Stewart imitation and even sang Happy Birthday for a woman, in Stewart voice, joined at the end by Shatner. Dorn and Spiner did dueling Gregory Peck imitations. And, on a serious note, everyone sent their love to Leonard Nimoy following his announcement that his years of smoking have left him with with COPD.
Of course, the night was far from over. Fans gathered for the evening's big party featuring live music by the esteemed Enterprise Blues Band, which consists of Steve Rankin, Casey Biggs and Vaughn Armstrong. The party was still going strong when StarTrek.com slipped out into the darkness to write this recap.
Visit StarTrek.com again tomorrow for a recap of day there's events at Destination Star Trek Germany. And click HERE to read our day-one recap.