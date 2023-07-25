Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Original Series

    Published Oct 2, 2017

    Destination Star Trek Germany in 2018

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Destination Star Trek, Europe’s official convention for Star Trek fans, will return to Germany on April 27-29, 2018, at The Messe Westfallenhallen in Dortmund. Star Trek legend William Shatner will headline the Destination Star Trek Germany weekend, joined by a 25th anniversary reunion of many of the main cast from Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, and other fan favorites.

    Destination Star Trek is a fully immersive experience during where fans can meet their heroes from the franchise, have photos with them and get autographs, and even step foot on the bridge of the starship Enterprise itself.

    Tickets are on sale now at www.destinationstartrekgermany.com, with many options to suit everyone. Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional news about DSTG guests and programming.

