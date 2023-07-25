Destination Star Trek Germany Group Photo Ops Announced

Destination Star Trek Germany is just three weeks away, set to be held February 21-23, 2014 at the Messe Frankfurt in Frankfurt, Germany, and the final pieces are falling into place. Every guest at DSTG will participate in individual photo opportunities and many of them will join forces for exciting tandem shoots. For example, fans can pose with Brent Spiner and LeVar Burton, Marina Sirtis and Michael Dorn, Dominic Keating and Connor Trinneer, as well as with Suzie Plakson in Klingon makeup and costume. Also, there will be a TNG Bridge Shoot that will feature Spiner, Dorn, Burton, Sirtis and Gates McFadden with… you. And, just added, Borg fans can pose with the Borg Queen herself, Alice Krige, in a Borg Chamber.As previously reported, the final guest list includes Spiner, Dorn, Sirtis, Burton, McFadden, Krige, Trinneer, Keating, Plakson, William Shatner, Karl Urban, Jeffrey Combs, Carolyn Seymour, Hallie Todd, Robin Curtis, Ira Steven Behr, Gwynyth Walsh, Tim Russ, Rene Auberjonois, Armin Shimerman, Casey Biggs, Vaughn Armstrong, Steve Rankin and Kitty Swink. Fans will meet the guests at the Opening Ceremony on Friday evening and have the opportunity to attend a special evening with The Next Generation cast on Saturday hosted by William Shatner. Throughout the weekend, fans can also explore a Star Trek museum feauturing props and costumes, and attend the Klingon Ball and Trek Girls party.Visit www.DestinationStarTrek.com for tickets and event details, including photo opportunity information. Fans can also follow DSTG on Twitter, @StarTrek_DST, or on Facebook at facebook.com/DestinationStarTrek.