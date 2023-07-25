Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Feb 1, 2016

    Destination Star Trek Europe Set for October in Birmingham, England

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    The fourth Destination Star Trek event is locked and loaded. Destination Star Trek Europe, a three-day celebration of Star Trek's 50th anniversary, will be held October 7-9 at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham, England. Destination Star Trek Europe follows on the heels of two blockbuster events in London and one in Germany.

    www.DestinationStarTrek.com.

