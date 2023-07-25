Published Feb 1, 2016
Destination Star Trek Europe Set for October in Birmingham, England
The fourth Destination Star Trek event is locked and loaded. Destination Star Trek Europe, a three-day celebration of Star Trek's 50th anniversary, will be held October 7-9 at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham, England. Destination Star Trek Europe follows on the heels of two blockbuster events in London and one in Germany.
