Destination Star Trek Europe - Day 3

Destination Star Trek Europe ended its three-day run at the NEC in Birmingham, England in epic style -- with a large crowd, a cool team-up of Gates McFadden, Marina Sirtis and Wil Wheaton, an epic appearance by William Shatner, and much, much more.

The Next Generation: A Look Back

One of day three's highlights actually kicked off the proceedings. Gates McFadden and Wil Wheaton teamed up for a Crusher family reunion, joined by Marina Sirtis and moderated by Greg Grunberg. Laughter ensued and the genuine affection between the trio was obvious.