Destination Star Trek Europe - Day 2

An estimated 10,000 fans descended on the NEC in Birmingham, England, for the record-breaking -- and we mean literally record-breaking -- day two of Destination Star Trek Europe, and there was plenty for each and every one of them to do. All the big names were in the house -- on stage, posing for photos and signing autographs. There was action on every stage, including talks, a Q&A about Star Trek Timelines, a NASA conversation, fan competitions, and much, much more.

A Tale of Two Daxs

Terry Farrell and Nicole de Boer, Deep Space Nine's Jadzia Dax and Ezri Dax, came together for a memorable, laugh-filled conversation.