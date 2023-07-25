Destination Star Trek Europe - Day 1

StarTrek.com had a close encounter with one fan who called himself Captain K'Bragh and sported a General Martok costume so convincing we had to ask him about it. Turns out he bought part of the costume in the famous Christie's auction several years back and a snapped up other parts of his costume via other auctions. And so he had the main costume, robe, boots, disruptor and more used by J.G. Hertzler when he played Martok. "It's brilliant," Captain K'Bragh -- who built himself a full Klingon bridge at home -- told us in an accent that sounded more British than Klingon. "People see these costumes on TV, but to see the actual uniforms up close, in person, being worn, I think people get a lot of enjoyment out of it. I know that some people put their costumes and props behind glass, and I respect that, but there's something about wearing it and sharing it that I find very exciting."

Photo Ops

As lines queued for the Star Trek actor photo ops and autographs, many fans (and some celebrities) took advantage of the other photo ops across the hall, including The Next Generation and The Original Series bridge sets, a Klingon captain's chair, a Borg regeneration chamber and a fun transporter photo op from CBS Action.