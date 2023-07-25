Destination Europe Adds Trek Rat Pack, Shatner One-Man Show

Destination Star Trek Europe has locked in additional guests and provided details about some of the many parties and events in store for those attending DSTE

, which will take place October 7-9, 2016 at the NEC Birmingham, UK. After a day of convention fun on Friday, fans can sport their finest Starfleet attire and beam over to the Federation Ball, to be held at the Hilton Birmingham Metropole (a five-minute walk from the venue). Then, on Saturday, William Shatner will perform his popular one-man show for the first time in the UK, with the performance taking place on The Enterprise Stage at the

Also on Saturday, be sure to check out the Saturday Night Party at Quark's Bar and Casino, which will feature entertainment by the fan-favorite Star Trek Rat Pack, a/k/a Armin Shimerman, Max Grodenchik, Vaughn Armstrong, Jeffrey Combs and Casey Biggs. The party will take place at Hilton Birmingham Metropole. Tickets for the Shatner performance and parties are on sale now, both as separate admissions and as part of various packages. And, it's worth noting that Armstrong, Combs, Grodenchik and Biggs will be on hand as guests at DSTE, appearing on stage, signing autographs and participating in photo ops. They join the previously announced Shimerman and Shatner, as well as Marina Sirtis, Walter Koenig, George Takei, Alexander Siddig, Terry Farrell, Martha Hackett, Robert Duncan McNeill, Eric Pierpoint, Eddie Paskey, Nicole de Boer, Wil Wheaton and Christopher Lloyd. In addition to the Trek celebrities, fans can participate in a wide range of activities that includes the opportunity to explore interactive exhibits, learn about Star Trek's impact on science, space and technology, and enjoy parties fit for a golden anniversary.Tickets are now available at www.DestinationStarTrek.com. And keep an eye on StarTrek.com for news about further guest announcement and event details.