Despite Political Upheaval, Venezuelan Star Trek Fans Stay Strong

As someone who grew up watching Star Trek: The Next Generation in the 1980s, Smith recalls that the episodes aired sporadically, which made taking in the entire series quite challenging. The fan’s perseverance paid off, as he eventually caught up on The Original Series, Deep Space Nine, Voyager, and Enterprise. In order to procure the series for his home, Smith sought out and purchased the official VHS/DVD collections that were sold in other Spanish-speaking nations so that he could consume the shows in his native language.

“As a child, I had to build my own ships with cardboard and make my own drawings,” says Smith. “There was not much to buy in the local market.” Hoping to connect with other fans, the Venezuelan youth utilized the internet to locate others who shared his passion for Star Trek and ultimately became involved in the unofficial fanclub “Star Trek Club Venezuela.” The group organizes Star Trek viewing parties, forums to discuss philosophical issues, and community events that encourage children to learn about science. These accomplishments serve as a source of pride for Smith. “Growing as an organization… to achieve these goals has demonstrated — on a small scale — that we can move forward as a society.”

Unfortunately, the fanclub has not been immune to Venezuela’s political climate. Several members have emigrated to other nations, and economic issues have hampered the group’s capacity to host some of its annual activities. Of course, Smith and his friends have responded in true Star Trek fashion and created a live podcast called “Cuadrante Trek” that is intended to unite Venezuelan fans regardless of their location. “We have always said that being a Star Trek fan in Venezuela is a true miracle,” observes Smith.

Episodes related to scientific discoveries and time travel tend to rate as Smith’s favorite entries, but he also has an affinity for Deep Space Nine’s “In The Pale Moonlight.” Captain Sisko’s decision to deceive the Romulans for what he considered to be noble reasons intrigued Smith, who poses a formidable question of his own. The fan asks, “After watching this episode one wonders: How many people like Sisko have existed in the world and done wrong things for the right reasons?”