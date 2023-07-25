Designing Trek With Herman Zimmerman

How was your relationship with Gene Roddenberry?

Zimmerman: I liked him immediately. He was a likable guy. He wasn’t always the nicest guy, but he was always nice to me, and I appreciated that. I think he knew his limitations stopped at the imaginary, at the writing concept level, because not everything that Gene created he personally wrote. He was, as I learned to be, very good at surrounding himself with people that knew as much or more than he did about whatever subject he was delving into. In the original series, Gene Coon wrote some of the best science-fiction. Some of it could also be pretty hokey, but because it was about the only thing like that on the air and, in a way, was the pioneering effort to put science-fiction, and particularly Gene’s humanist philosophy, on the screen, nobody was able to do it better. I liked Gene, as I say, and he called me “The Artiste,” which made me feel good.

Gene had, as many of the people in show business do, a drinking problem, and his wife Majel was really hard on him about it. So he wasn’t allowed to drink during the day, but every once in a while he’d meet the art department at lunch and have a beer. He liked that, and the art department liked that. We didn’t have a beer with him, but we were all having lunch and he’d slip in and quietly enjoy his beer without his secretary, who had a direct line to his wife, finding out about it. That’s just a stupid, silly sidebar, but he was that kind of a guy. He never wanted to hurt your feelings, but occasionally he had to get tough, though usually not with us in the art department. He was pretty tough on the writers sometimes.

During your Star Trek days, you earned four Emmy nominations…

Zimmerman: Yes, but I didn’t win one!

That was a shame…

Zimmerman: Thank you.

The 20th anniversary of Deep Space Nine passed not too long ago. So let’s talk for a few minutes about the show. Actually, let’s narrow it down to two vital episodes, “Emissary” and “Trials & Tribble-ations.”

Zimmerman: (“Emissary”) was the pilot. It was brilliantly directed and, I thought, set up the entire series. The captain’s ship is blown up, his family is killed. He’s alone and desolate, and he gets this job at the far end of the galaxy. His journey is the journey of the series, and it’s to find the meaning in life that far away from everything that you know and love. In a lot of ways, DS9 is a very spiritual show. The spiritual aspect, certainly, was Michael Piller’s long suit and it was picked up by the writers in very significant ways. I think Gene would have been extremely proud of DS9.

“Trials and Tribble-ations” was so much fun because you had to interface real action going on on a real set with stuff that had been photographed decades before, and you had to make it work seamlessly. You had to make some of the actors who were acting in 1966 look like they were talking to actors who were working in 1996. That was a kind of thing that art directors and directors and writers, that people who do motion pictures love to do.