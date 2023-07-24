Designing the ‘Right’ Baby for All the Wrong Reasons

Faced with the dilemma of an academically struggling child, his parents decided to have him genetically altered at the age of six, instead of accepting his shortcomings or redirecting his potential. Now, to be clear, the educational system of the Star Trek universe is far more advanced than ours as illustrated in the TNG episode “When the Bough Breaks” where a child no more than seven laments that he hates studying calculus. Therefore; Julian was probably just as “simple-minded” as your current 21st Century high schooler. We may be unable to master calculus in the second grade but are still capable of living a life of personal fulfillment and happiness.

The episode also reveals that it was upon his parent’s insistence that Julian went into medicine. For many families, having a child who is a doctor is a point of great renown. This may imply that when he was put through his genetic procedure, his parents had a specific plan for a medical career and insisted he follow that predetermined path. His father tells Captain Sisko that they knew Julian was “destined for greatness,” an ironic statement since they were the ones to rewrite his destiny at every turn.

Additionally, their son’s enhancement was a way for the Bashir family to elevate their social standing. Right from their initial introductions on DS9, his father Richard’s cockney working class accent stands in stark contrast to Julian’s much more posh dialect. His father also clearly has a great deal of conceit telling the Captain how busy his schedule has been and embellishing his accomplishments as a 'landscape architect’. Later at dinner Julian even points out that his father was a third-class steward who was fired after six months, not a shuttle runner as he claimed. This is implied to be a pattern of behavior for Richard in a long string of failures. Although he seems to care a great deal about his own legacy, he has been unable to make his personal mark on the universe.