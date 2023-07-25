Designing The First Cardassian Warship

Rick Sternbach established the Cardassians’ design lineage with his design of the Galor class cruiser that first appeared in Star Trek: The Next Generation‘s season four episode “The Wounded.”

The reptilian appearance of the Cardassian species was already established and Sternbach built on that. “We knew the Cardassian makeup involved that sort of little elongated oval on the forehead, so I thought maybe that was an interesting shape to play with,” he told Star Trek: The Magazine in October 2001.

Sternbach recalled in 2010 that early designs had the Galor looking like a scorpion, “with a few dorsal tail pods and some forward cannons looking like pincers” but it felt too contrived. “The pods disappeared along with the cannons but a flat disruptor forked tail thing remained.” The green pyramids on the “wings” were designed as smaller disruptors comparable to phaser strips on Starfleet vessels.