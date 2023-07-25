Designing Starships Vol. 1 Out from Official Starships

Star Trek The Official Starships has released Star Trek: Designing Starships Vol.1.

Star Trek: Designing Starships Vol. 1 is the story of how some of the most talented designers in Hollywood created Star Trek's starships from the first sketches to the finished models that appeared on the screen. The book covers the genesis of 30 ships, including all seven Enterprises. Packed with original concept art, the books shows the interesting directions that were explored and abandoned, and reveals the thinking behind the finished designs.

Star Trek: Designing Starships, Vol. 1 contains material previously published in Star Trek: The Official Starships Collection, along with 30 pages of all-new content. The book is on sale for $26.21. To purchase, go HERE.Star Trek Starships Collection Spock's Jellyfish Model Ship

The Spock Jellyfish Model Ship is almost certainly one of the most eagerly awaited models in the series. The special edition of Star Trek: The Official Starships Collection is an oversized version of the Spock’s "Jellyfish" ship from J.J. Abrams’ Star Trek (2009). The ship, which was designed to carry red matter into the heart of the Romulan sun, has an unusual design for Star Trek and looks unlike anything before. The finished model measures 173mm long by 140mm tall. The accompanying magazine takes a look at rare production artwork, goes into detail about how the ship was designed, starting with legendary comic book artist Bryan Hitch’s first sketch through Ryan Church’s redesigns until ILM built the final model.

The Official Starships Collection, including exclusives, is available on the brand-new online shop. The Spock Jellyfish Model Ship is $39.95. To pre-order, go HERE.

Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional information about upcoming releases and detailed First Looks looks at each ship as they're released.