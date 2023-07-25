Designing For Into Darkness

For example, I was working on some props for a character named April. Later, when the film opened, we found out that April was… Khan. It was funny working on a film and not knowing much more than what was immediately important to what you were specifically designing. So, with that said I was off to research dart guns and a host of other primitive weapons and give them a bit of a Star Trek twist. Almost as soon as I started to put pencil to paper I was asked to start working on the new Dark Enterprise hand phaser. The early designs were based on a handyman’s all-in-one pocket tool that had inspired Scott's imagination.

The show started fast and furious and stayed that way up to the last day I was on board. There was a lot to do and the approval process was rather challenging at times. Once Andy was on board, he brought on one of my favorite prop assistants, Melissa Harrison. Together they make for a great team and it was a pleasure to work for them. As time went on, script changes started coming in and the grand alien nation and village shrunk in size drastically to fit budget constraints. By the time the film came out there was not much more than a chase scene through the jungle and the interior of a massive volcano. A great deal of the props we designed also got the axe and very few got any screen time. As in any art department, the process is design away like there is no limit and then, as budgets start to be put in place, the art is toned down by leaps and bounds.