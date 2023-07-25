Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Published Jul 11, 2010

    Design Your Own Starship

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Admit it: you’ve always wanted to design and captain your own starship.  Well, now you’ve got your chance.  Further broadening the horizons of the massively multiplayer online PC title Star Trek Online, Star Trek Online Architect provides players with the necessary virtual tools to recreate their favorite Star Trek ships or to create their own, customized, one-of-a-kind ship that they can boldly pilot across the gaming universe.  Additionally, STO Architect includes a mini-game called Ship Shaper, a gallery that enables fans to view their unique creations, and an Intel-sponsored sweepstakes with such prizes as a replica captain’s chair, Intel(R) Core TM i7-920 Processors and copies of the Star Trek Online game. For more details, visit www.startrekonline.com.

