Published May 1, 2013
Denise Crosby Talks About Empress Sela in Legacy of Romulus
Star Trek Online has just released its second episode of “On Screen!” for Star Trek Online, featuring Denise Crosby. The Star Trek: The Next Generation actress – who returns as the voice of Empress Sela in Star Trek Online: Legacy of Romulus – discusses the upcoming Legacy of Romulus expansion and what players can anticipate from the game.
