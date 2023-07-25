Delta Rising Celebrations

To celebrate the success of the expansion, we’re giving away 20 Lobi each day on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday this coming weekend. To get your free Lobi visit Grym in Earth Spacedock or Qo’noS to pick yours up.

You can visit once each day on Friday October 24, Saturday October 25, and Sunday October 26 between 12:00AM and 11:59PM PDT.

In addition, we will be running our bonus Dilithium Ore event for four days this weekend. Have a great weekend and enjoy Delta Rising, Captains.

Stephen D’AngeloExecutive ProducerStar Trek Online

