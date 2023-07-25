Delta Recruits, Ready Yourselves

In order to claim these account-level rewards, you simply need to take your non-Delta character and visit the Temporal agent for that character’s faction. This NPC will have a Store on them that contains all the account-level rewards your alt characters can claim. They can claim any of the account-level rewards earned by the Delta Recruit on the same account. Each of your characters can claim the account level rewards once from the Temporal agent. These rewards include Marks, Equipment, Consoles, R&D Materials, and other items.

While this event is tailored to new players, we know this is a very appealing event for creating alts as well. We know playing a Delta Recruit is going to be a time investment away from playing your main character. Because of that, we wanted to give your other characters rewards for the time you spend completing Delta Recruit tasks. You shouldn’t feel like you're missing out because you're playing a Delta Recruit.

We hope this encourages new players to take this opportunity to try out Star Trek Online, as well providing existing players with great Delta Recruit experience and rewards. Everyone will get a free character slot at the beginning of Delta Recruitment, so there's no penalty for starting a Delta Recruit character. In fact, you'll be earning bonuses for all your characters throughout the event.

We hope you enjoy our efforts and find the Delta Recruitment system as much fun to play as it was to design and implement.

