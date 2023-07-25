Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek Beyond

    Published Aug 1, 2015

    "Deity" Out on Wednesday

    "Deity" Out on Wednesday

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    IDW Publishing, on Wednesday, will release Star Trek #48—Five-Year Mission

    , "Deity," a two-part story by Mike Johnson, with art and a cover by Tony Shasteen. The story follows the crew of Starship Enterprise as they discover an uncharted world whose inhabitants worship vengeful gods... gods who now turn their wrath on Captain Kirk and his crew."Deity #1" will run 32 pages and cost $3.99. A subscription variant will feature a photo cover.For additional details, contact your local comic book retailer or visit comicshoplocator.com to find a store near you. Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for new about other upcoming Star Trek comic books from IDW Publishing.

    ---

    Follow us for more news at StarTrek.com and via our social media sites.

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top