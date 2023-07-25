"Deity" Out on Wednesday

IDW Publishing, on Wednesday, will release Star Trek #48—Five-Year Mission

, "Deity," a two-part story by Mike Johnson, with art and a cover by Tony Shasteen. The story follows the crew of Starship Enterprise as they discover an uncharted world whose inhabitants worship vengeful gods... gods who now turn their wrath on Captain Kirk and his crew."Deity #1" will run 32 pages and cost $3.99. A subscription variant will feature a photo cover.For additional details, contact your local comic book retailer or visit comicshoplocator.com to find a store near you. Keep an eye on StarTrek.com for new about other upcoming Star Trek comic books from IDW Publishing.

---

