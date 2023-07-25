Defend the Founder’s Homeworld

Star Trek Online, the free-to-play online roleplaying game that tells the future of the Star Trek universe, has been exploring the future of the characters of Deep Space Nine. In our newest expansion, Victory is Life, players team with 11 original DS9 cast members to defend the galaxy against the oncoming threat of the Hur’q.

Empersa, the homeworld of the Founders, is under attack by the Hur'q. This is our darkest hour - if Empersa falls, the Dominion will come to an end. If we fall, the Alpha Quadrant is next. It's time to make a stand. I hope you'll join in the fight. - Odo

During Tenebris Torquent, the previous episode in the Dominion story arc, you found the ancient homeworld of the Hur’q in the Gamma Quadrant. With your allies Kira, Garak, Bashir, and Odo, you uncovered many disturbing secrets about Admiral Tzen-Tarrak and the Founders.