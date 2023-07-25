Published Jun 28, 2018
Defend the Founder’s Homeworld
Defend the Founder’s Homeworld
Star Trek Online, the free-to-play online roleplaying game that tells the future of the Star Trek universe, has been exploring the future of the characters of Deep Space Nine. In our newest expansion, Victory is Life, players team with 11 original DS9 cast members to defend the galaxy against the oncoming threat of the Hur’q.
Empersa, the homeworld of the Founders, is under attack by the Hur'q. This is our darkest hour - if Empersa falls, the Dominion will come to an end. If we fall, the Alpha Quadrant is next. It's time to make a stand. I hope you'll join in the fight. - Odo
During Tenebris Torquent, the previous episode in the Dominion story arc, you found the ancient homeworld of the Hur’q in the Gamma Quadrant. With your allies Kira, Garak, Bashir, and Odo, you uncovered many disturbing secrets about Admiral Tzen-Tarrak and the Founders.
Tensions between your allies and the leader of the Founders led to the execution of a desperate, last-ditch plan. Now, the homeworld of the Founders is under attack by the biggest Hur’q fleet the Alliance has seen. Will you help them?
Home will be available to all players who have completed Tenebris Torquent. (Romulan players must have selected a faction). Home will be a featured episode, with new rewards each week.
Star Trek Online is a free-to-play massively multiplayer online game where players can pioneer their own destiny as Captain of a Federation starship, become a Klingon Warrior and champion the Empire through the far reaches of the galaxy, rebuild the Romulan legacy as the commander of a Romulan Republic Warbird, or serve the Founders in a new era as the perfect soldiers, the Jem’Hadar. In Star Trek Online, players have the opportunity to visit iconic locations from the popular Star Trek universe, reach out to unexplored star systems, and make contact with new alien species. Star Trek Online is currently available on PC, PlayStation4 and Xbox One. To download and play Star Trek Online today for free, visit www.playstartrekonline.com.