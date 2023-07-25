Defend The Enterprise in Star Trek Panic

USAopoly's new game, Star Trek Panic, allows you to join the original crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise, where your five-year mission will be to explore strange new worlds, encounter alien civilizations and... defend the ship. Players work together to carry out missions while keeping the U.S.S. Enterprise safe from enemy attacks. Complete five missions with the Enterprise intact and you win the game.

Star Trek Panic is a cooperative, light strategy tower defense game based on the popular Castle Panic game. It can be played by one to six players and is recommended for ages 13 and up. It sells for $39.95 and is available now in the Star Trek Shop here at StarTrek.com and at stores across the United States and Canada.