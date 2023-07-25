Ira Steven Behr on Passion Project That Dominated Six Years of His Life

Much of the film had been shot already when the creative team raised additional money via crowdsourcing from fans. Take us through that aspect of the process.

ISB: That did not happen for a couple of years. We had filmed the writer's room already. It was still going to be an hour doc. I’d done a whole bunch of interviews. That was all long before the crowdfunding. So, the crowdfunding was another thing that just happened. Dave called me. We hadn't done much for a while. They went off and did the Spock doc. Then, he said, "We need to do a campaign." I said, "Why?" He said, "To finish it off. To do the music and the animation for the writers’ room sequence." I said, "How much are we asking for?" He said, "$150,000." I said, "Are we going to make that?" He said, "I think so." I said, "I don't want to do it unless you can guarantee we'll make it." He goes, "I'm pretty sure we'll make it." We wound up making that in 29 hours. Next thing I knew, it was a feature doc.

The fan confessionals, most of which were grabbed at STLV, are pretty revealing. Given that the fans had such a hand in this, how vital was it to you to get their first person input — and what do you feel their input adds to your film?

ISB: The idea of the documentary being about family is something that just grew over time. So, it started out with the actors, went to the writers, went to the crew, and — after the Indiegogo campaign — [went to] the fans. I’d been pretty vocal back during the show years about a certain sense of disappointment I had with the fan base and their seeming inability to accept new [ideas] when it came to Star Trek. They were always complaining that [DS9] wasn't like the previous shows. So, I was a little disappointed with the fans back in the day, but clearly times have changed. Streaming, binge-ing… there was a whole new fan base coming in. They certainly showed the bona fides with the Indiegogo campaign, and I figured they just had to be a part of the doc, and let's hear what they have to say.

I always knew that the military, even back in the day, was very pro-Deep Space Nine. People who served seemed to really have an affinity for the series. I always found that interesting. Now, it had seemed to have spread. Young fans, old fans, outsider fans. I wanted them all to be a part of the doc. When we were doing the special features, one of the things we talked about was I really wanted to include the fans even in the special features. It just seems like a normal progression.