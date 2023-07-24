Finding Pride on Deep Space Nine

I first became a Star Trek fan when Star Trek (2009) came out, but the franchise didn’t really change my life until this year.

Since early 2020, I have been questioning my gender, and ultimately have come to realize that I’m non-binary. Such a statement inspires both freedom and fear. The idea of being freed from the confines of a particular gender is a deeply appealing idea, but the prejudice and ignorance one often faces when coming out as non-binary is also a frightening thought. So, as I puzzled over gender, I turned to Star Trek.

This is not necessarily a new course of action, as Star Trek has helped me through rough patches in the past. But this time, I didn’t look to it simply for comfort but for a sign of a future.

Given when it was written and produced, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine tends to adhere to a strict gender binary, but there are moments sprinkled through that make me feel seen as a non-binary person. Be it the smaller moments where queerness is acknowledged to the characters whose journeys make me feel like I too can live my truth, Deep Space Nine might be the one of the queerest Star Trek.

Jadzia is the obvious choice for understanding one’s gender through this particular series. As a host of the Dax symbiont, she possesses the memories of lives lived before, both male and female. As she strolls down the Promenade with Kira early on in the series, she remarks how interesting it is being a woman. A few episodes later, she reminds Bashir that she was a young man once too, so she understands his struggles.