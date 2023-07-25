'Deep Space Nine' Celebrates Baseball's Big Day

The Star Trek franchise has hit several episodes out of the park over the years, but none did quite so like Deep Space Nine's season seven offering, “Take Me Out to the Holosuite.” The premise alone was a keeper – Solok, an old Starfleet classmate of Sisko's challenges him and his DS9 crew to a game of baseball. Solok isn't only a captain, but a Vulcan – and so is his whole crew.