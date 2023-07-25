Deep Cut: DS9 25th Anniversary Ships

Twenty-five years ago this past January, the Star Trek franchise set off in a bold new direction with a Star Trek: The Next Generation companion series, the first not set on board a ship called Enterprise. In fact, the primary setting wasn’t a starship at all, but an old Cardassian mining outpost, abandoned after the end of that civilization’s brutal occupation of Bajor, renovated by the Federation and then relocated to the site of a recently discovered stable wormhole, the only one known to exist in the galaxy. This was a Trek like no other. This was Star Trek: Deep Space Nine.

A fully functional space station at the galaxy’s farthest reaches, Deep Space Nine and its charismatic crew (some of whom were Enterprise-D transfers) played host to countless visitors from varied civilizations – some familiar, most never seen before. These characters and cultures typically arrived with their own missions, alliances, long-standing grudges and hidden agendas – not to mention modes of transportation.

So let's hang our legs off the promenade’s upper deck as Eaglemoss Collections takes a closer look at some of the classic ships that put into port across DS9’s seven seasons.

We’ll start with five and then explore another four in our next installment. Regardless, all are yours to own at special 25th anniversary savings, either as part of your subscription to the Official Star Trek Starships Collection or as individual purchases from the Eaglemoss Shop or your favorite comic shop.

01: Danube Class Runabout