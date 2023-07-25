Star Trek Online, the free-to-play online roleplaying game that continues the story of the Star Trek universe, will be adding a fourth faction to the game this summer when our Star Trek: Deep Space Nine-themed expansion, Victory Is Life launches. To celebrate, we’re giving you the opportunity to Declare Your Allegiance.

Each week in the month of May, we’re celebrating one of our four factions – the Federation, the Klingon Empire, the Romulan Republic, and the Dominion. Visit Star Trek Online celebration for more details. We’ll be giving away a WizKids prize pack and in-game uniforms each week, and offering you access to icons for Facebook and Twitter to allow you to share your love for your chosen faction. Dress up in cosplay, merchandise or any other way you want to show your support, and share it with the hashtag #FactionPride. We’ll share our favorites on our social media pages.

Finally, we’re holding a Propaganda Poster contest. Design a poster for your favorite faction and send it to us, and the winner will get a physical copy of their poster signed by the development team. Don’t miss these great opportunities to Declare Your Allegiance.

Star Trek Online is a free-to-play massively multiplayer online game where players can pioneer their own destiny as Captain of a Federation starship, become a Klingon Warrior and champion the Empire through the far reaches of the galaxy, or rebuild the Romulan legacy as the commander of a Romulan Republic Warbird. In Star Trek Online, players have the opportunity to visit iconic locations from the popular Star Trek universe, reach out to unexplored star systems, and make contact with new alien species. Star Trek Online is currently available on PC, PlayStation4 and Xbox One. To download and play Star Trek Online today for free, visit www.playstartrekonline.com.