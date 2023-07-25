Debut Issue of New Comic Series Sells Out

IDW has announced that the debut issue of the new STAR TREK comic series, "Where No Man Has Gone Before," has sold out. Fans are encouraged to check with their local comic retailer for any available copies of STAR TREK #1. A second printing of this hot debut issue is being rushed to comic stores by IDW and will feature a variant cover.?

"Movies cost money. Lots and lots of money,” said Roberto Orci. “But comics give us unlimited budgets to take the crew of the Enterprise farther than they've ever been. Join us!"

