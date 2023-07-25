Three-Time 'Voyager' Guest, Deborah Levin, Beaming to STLV

How did you enjoy working with the Voyager cast and crew?

DL: I loved it. Everyone was terrific. In particular, Robert Beltran was so much fun, and very down to Earth. He really made me feel welcome on the set. Sometimes guest-starring can be a bit challenging because series regulars work together daily, but he definitely made me feel as if I were part of the family, that we were all working together as an ensemble. I truly appreciated him. I remember thinking that he was very professional, but also like a big kid -- in a great way.Which of your three episodes did you feel was the strongest — and why?

DL: I loved "Displaced." The crew disappearing off the ship was a great story. Of course, truth be told, I am probably biased because it was my favorite episode to work on. As you said, taking control of the ship by myself... I mean, that's just dreamy.Andrew Robinson directed "Blood Fever," and Allan Kroeker helmed your other two episodes. What do you remember most about working with Robinson and Kroeker?

DL: I remember being impressed with their attention to detail and ability to move along quickly. I have worked on a lot of live-audience sitcoms, which are a different world because the cast gets an immediate response from the audience. A single-camera drama, with no audience, can be challenging… shooting the same takes over and over but keeping them fresh and "as if for the first time." Both directors were so helpful and really kept things moving.Why did we not see more of you on Voyager, and if we had seen more, what would you have liked to have played in terms of Lang's evolution?

DL: That would be a question for the writers. I certainly would have enjoyed returning for more episodes. I would have loved to explore Lang's relationships with the other crew members: professional relationships, friendships, romances, etc. That would have been great. Robert and I did get to touch upon Chakotay and Ensign Lang having a friendly relationship. I really enjoy that "human" element. Star Trek, in general, from The Original Series on, is great at doing that.

There are sources out there that report you having been in a fourth Voyager episode, specifically "Workforce." Any idea why people are under that impression? If the production had used even a photo of you in the episode, they'd have needed permission from you and you'd have received a payment, right?

DL: Yes, that is right. I would have been paid for a still photo, same as a flashback clip. The Memory Alpha page on the Star Trek Fandom Wiki has a picture of me, in uniform, and another picture under it of an actress in purple, who is not me. I am guessing that somehow it was posted erroneously, and the rest is history. Once anyone appears on Star Trek, they're part of the Trek family. What does it mean to you to be a part of the franchise's enduring, 52-year-and-counting legacy?

DL: It's incredibly special. It's just unbelievable. And here is a fun fact: Harlan Ellison was a dear family friend.

How did your family know Ellison?

DL: We are from Cleveland. When my stepdad, Stu Levin, was 13, and Harlan was 12, they met at The Curtain Pullers, which was the children's theater at The Cleveland Play House. They became and stayed best of pals.If a Trek fan reads this and wants to see more of your work as an actor, what are you proudest of that you'd suggest they check out?

DL: It's tough to single out one or two projects. I recently had a lot of fun working on Will & Grace, and that is easy and free to stream. For the sci-fi fans, Strange Angel may be fun to watch. It was terrific to be in 1940s wardrobe, hair and makeup. If fans look me up on IMDb, they will notice some "voice" credits, as opposed to on-camera, on a few TV shows. I am proud of a long list of voice-over jobs I have had in commercials which are not listed there, including spots for McDonald's, Ford, Yahoo, Subway, Hallmark, Pier 1, Target, Honda, Coke, to name just a few. I was also the spokesperson for Safeco Insurance.