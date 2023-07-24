Deal Us In: The New Star Trek: Discovery Season 2 Trading Cards Are Here!

Relic cards are another pretty amazing part of your collections. What is the process behind creating those?

SC: Some of the materials for these cards have come from the studio. Some from the public auctions that have taken place over time. Essentially, we take small swatches of material and embed them into trading cards. Sometimes those are even signed by cast members. Fans really enjoy these, because it’s a chance to touch and feel the actual material used in production. Most people never get a chance to get that close to the item. It’s a way of bringing fans just that much closer to the show and the characters.On December 16, the Star Trek: Discovery Season Two set will be released. What most excites you about that set?SC: I think what excites me most is actually the knowledge I have about how generous the cast and the production staff have been with us, and how excited they are to help us create such a great product line. And that starts with Sonequa, who is one of the nicest, classiest people I’ve ever met in this industry – and that says a lot. I just can’t say enough good things about Sonequa and what she brings to this show, the production, the trading cards, the entire franchise. She’s simply phenomenal. As just one small example, when she signed her first cards for us, she took it upon herself, without being asked, to add inscriptions to her autograph cards. Now that may not seem like a big deal, but it just showed her commitment to and appreciation for the fans. She went the extra mile. But there’s so much more to her, and I think that the Star Trek franchise will eventually come to recognize her as one of its most important and influential figures.Looking ahead to 2021, what can Star Trek fans look forward to coming from Rittenhouse?SC: We have great plans ahead, not just for 2021, but well beyond. We’re really excited for the release of the first set of cards for Star Trek: Picard in March 2021. Patrick Stewart, Isa Briones, Brent Spiner and many of cast members have signed cards for us, and it’s such a treat to work with these actors. Just so generous and enthusiastic. I can’t say enough good things about this cast. We also have an artistic set of cards based on The Women of Star Trek coming this summer, and then a retrospective of TNG towards the end of the year. That TNG set will include loads of inscription autograph cards from key cast members such as Brent Spiner, Marina Sirtis and many others. I’m really thrilled that we’ve already started working on our next TOS card set, which will bring the total number of autograph cards in that series to more than 300 different! We started that autograph card line back in 1997 at Fleer/SkyBox, and we’ve continued it to this day. Just an awesome set of cards!