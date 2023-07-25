Dazzled By 'Discovery': One Fan Artist's Journey Through the Stars

Star Trek fans have drawn inspiration from the franchise for over 50 years, finding sanctuary in the show’s moral vision, futuristic technology, and captivating characters. Countless scientists, engineers, mathematicians, teachers, authors, and artists cite Star Trek as the catalyst that emboldened them to pursue those challenging careers and ultimately excel in their respective fields.

Only two seasons into Star Trek: Discovery’s reign and the series’ positive impact on its viewers is evident in the incredible array of artwork that “Disco” enthusiasts upload each week. German artist Steffi Hochriegl ranks as one of the most luminary talents in this realm and regularly shares her work with the world. Aside from allowing her to express her passion for Discovery, Hochriegl’s creative process has given her a means of connecting with others and a relaxing outlet for life’s stressful situations.

While Hochriegl grew up loving Star Trek and regularly watched reruns with her father, Star Trek: Enterprise proved to be the first installment of the franchise that the self-taught artist was able to follow throughout the entire duration of its run. In the period between Enterprise’s finale and Discovery’s premiere, Hochriegl kept her fandom afloat through the three Kelvin Timeline films. “The Kelvin films gave me the opportunity to finally see a Star Trek movie in theaters,” recalls Hochriegl. “It was touching to see the films on the big screen, and I was so happy when ‘Disco’ came and brought that feeling back all over again.”