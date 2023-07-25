Dayton Ward's Secret Stories for 10 Trek Jigsaw Puzzles

When I was a kid, and even later after I’d reached alleged adulthood, Star Trek puzzles were much smaller and far less daunting. Most were geared toward my pre-adolescent demographic, and usually depicted some crazy scene that had precious little to do with anything ever shown on the original Star Trek series. Chalk it up to the free-wheeling, carefree world of merchandising way back when. A few of my favorites feature wonderfully wacky art that seems at least partially inspired by the animated Star Trek series, and even if they’re not consistent or even (:: gasp ::) “canon,” several of these old puzzles still possess a goofy charm that’s hard to deny. I still have a couple of them, which were among the first puzzles I put together with my daughters when they were younger and still figuring out how to do such things.

Back then, I imagined what the heck was going on in the scenes illustrated by these little slices of quirkiness. Part of me still does, and since I started writing this article while fighting my latest bout of insomnia, I decided to take ten Star Trek jigsaw puzzles from the days of yesteryear, and supply the heretofore unrevealed stories that inspired them.

So, you know... this could get weird. With that bit of warning out of the way, here we go:

“Battle on the Planet Klingon” (HG Toys, 1974): Captain Kirk, Mr. Spock, and Dr. McCoy beam down to a mysterious world inhabited by sentient slime that can only communicate with other beings by attaching itself to them (Clinging to them. Get it? Clinging on? High-larious.). This usually ends up with the other parties being suffocated, which tends to be something of a deal-breaker for any sort of diplomatic overtures. It’s a sticky job, which is why you send your best people.

(FYI, the ship’s laundry ended up just tossing these uniforms, because eeewww.)