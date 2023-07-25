Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    Published Dec 30, 2013

    Dayton Ward Previews The Fall: Peaceable Kingdoms

    Dayton Ward Previews The Fall: Peaceable Kingdoms

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    Star Trek
    The Fall
    Peaceable Kingdoms
    StarTrek.com
    Revelation and Dust, The Crimson Shadow, A Ceremony of Losses
    The Poisoned Chalice


    The Fall
    Star Trek
    Star Trek: The Next Generation
    Deep Space Nine
    Star Trek: Titan

    The first book, David R. George III’s Revelation and Dust, sets into motion various events and plot threads that carry forward into each of the mini-series’ other four novels. With Peaceable Kingdoms, I had the formidable challenge of following up on everything wrought by my partners in writerly mischief—Mr. George, Una McCormack, David Mack, and James Swallow—while still trying to tell a story of my own.



    Click HERE to purchase Peaceable Kingdoms.

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top