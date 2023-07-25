Dayton Ward Previews The Fall: Peaceable Kingdoms

The first book, David R. George III’s Revelation and Dust, sets into motion various events and plot threads that carry forward into each of the mini-series’ other four novels. With Peaceable Kingdoms, I had the formidable challenge of following up on everything wrought by my partners in writerly mischief—Mr. George, Una McCormack, David Mack, and James Swallow—while still trying to tell a story of my own.