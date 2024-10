Temporal Command has detected an undocumented enemy incursion into Federation space during the 23rd century. Something has changed, and not for the better. A hidden gambit has emboldened the rivals of Starfleet and given them reason to believe an invasion could actually be successful.As with all temporal… blips, it is likely that the Na’kuhl are involved, but to what degree, it is still uncertain. What is certain is that if this invasion succeeds, the ramifications will be felt far and wide.