Dawson's New Directions

Dawson directed the pilot and next two episodes of Mercy Street, a PBS series -- produced by Ridley Scott -- that will debut January 17. As Dawson recently wrote on her official site, Mercy Street is a "Civil War medical drama which stars Josh Radnor (How I Met Your Mother) and Mary Elizabeth Winstead. It follows the lives of two volunteer nurses on opposing sides of the Civil War - New England abolitionist Mary Phinney and Confederate supporter Emma Green. It will premiere on PBS right after Downton Abbey as it airs its final season. "I am so excited about its premiere on January 17th!!"