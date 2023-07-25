Dawson's New Directions

It's been a long time since television viewers saw Roxann Dawson on their screens, and there's a good reason for that. Star Trek: Voyager's B'Elanna Torres has been way too busy directing shows to act in them. Dawson, who got her start behind the camera on Voyager, has a stack of shows coming up, including Mercy Street, Colony and The Path.
Dawson directed the pilot and next two episodes of Mercy Street, a PBS series -- produced by Ridley Scott -- that will debut January 17. As Dawson recently wrote on her official site, Mercy Street is a "Civil War medical drama which stars Josh Radnor (How I Met Your Mother) and Mary Elizabeth Winstead. It follows the lives of two volunteer nurses on opposing sides of the Civil War - New England abolitionist Mary Phinney and Confederate supporter Emma Green. It will premiere on PBS right after Downton Abbey as it airs its final season. "I am so excited about its premiere on January 17th!!"
Next, Dawson has completed two episodes of USA Network's sci-fi series Colony, which stars Josh Holloway and Sarah Wayne Callies. The show will launch on January 14, with Dawson's episodes to air soon after. And, lastly, for the moment, there's The Path, an upcoming drama for Hulu that stars Hugh Dancy, Aaron Paul and Michelle Monaghan.
As for anyone wondering when or if Dawson will ever act again, that very question was put to Dawson last month on Twitter. Her reply: "No plans, but you never know."