David R. George III - New Trek Novels, Part 1

David R. George III writes prolifically for and about Star Trek. Dating back to 1999, he has penned the story for an episode of Star Trek: Voyager, more than a dozen novels or novellas, and also numerous features for the official Star Trek Magazine. George's appreciation for Star Trek, however, dates back even further, to his childhood, when he first sat, spellbound, watching a repeat of the TOS episode "The Corbomite Maneuver." George is back in action with a Trek doubleheader. Simon & Schuster will release Star Trek: Typhon Pact -- Plagues of Night on May 29, to be followed on June 26 by Star Trek: Typhon Pact -- Raise the Dawn. And so, StarTrek.com caught up with George for an extended and extensive interview spanning from that viewing of "The Corbomite Maneuver" to his earlier Trek efforts, and from the new Typhon Pact books to his upcoming projects. Below is part one of our interview, and visit StarTrek.com again tomorrow to read part two.

Let's start with some background. How did you first hook up with Star Trek and what does it mean to you, personally, to contribute to the franchise?

George: Well, as we all know, the original Star Trek television series dates back nearly half a century now. Since the show made it to syndication in the Seventies, I doubt there’s been a week -- perhaps not even a day -- when episodes didn’t air somewhere on American television. My dad had been a fan of science fiction from the time he’d been a boy, and so at some point, he latched on to the series himself. He loved it, and he wanted to share that experience with me. I can remember, back in my own childhood, him sitting me down in his high-backed easy chair so that we could watch Trek together.

Believe it or not, I still recall the very first episode I ever saw: “The Corbomite Maneuver.” Watching it made an impression on me, and two images in particular became lasting parts of my early memories. The varicolored space buoy, growing ever brighter as it neared its destruction, captivated me (especially since I thought it looked like a multihued marshmallow). As well, the eerie, long-faced simulacrum of the alien who called himself Balok fascinated my young mind.

What else do you think you took away from that initial viewing of the show?

George: I remember understanding that the alien whom the Enterprise crew encountered was not all that different from any human being -- and not simply because it turned out that Balok actually appeared quite human, and not at all like his spooky doppelgänger -- but because he lived and thought and felt in a recognizable way. I really think that helped form an empathy within me, an ability to see things from other people’s points of view.