David Mack Previews Cold Equations: Book III

Star Trek: The Next Generation: Cold Equations Book III – The Body Electric, set for release on December 26 via Pocket Books/Simon & Schuster, will close out David Mack’s blockbuster Cold Equations trilogy. StarTrek.com tracked down Mack for a quick conversation during which he addressed the challenge of capping the series, which started with Cold Equations Book I: The Persistence of Memory and was followed by Cold Equations Book II: Silent Weapons."I think what I found most exciting about the plot for Book III of the Cold Equations trilogy, aside from the super-tech threat with which the heroes must contend, was the fact that it was possible to completely shift gears for the trilogy's final volume,” Mack said. “The Body Electric is unlike the two preceding books in the trilogy in the sense that it focuses on a very different cast of antagonists and asks a profoundly different set of dramatic questions about the nature of life, intelligence, emotions, and ethics. It is a story fraught with difficult emotional choices for its characters, and it has its share of tragedy, but in the end I believe it is a tale of hope — an ode to the power of love."And here’s the official plot synopsis, straight from Pocket Books/Simon and Schuster: “At the center of the Galaxy, a planet-sized Machine of terrifying power and unfathomable purpose hurls entire star systems into a super-massive black hole. Wesley Crusher, now a full-fledged Traveler, knows the Machine must be stopped…but he has no idea how. Wesley must enlist the aid of Captain Jean-Luc Picard and the Enterprise crew, who also fail to halt the unstoppable alien juggernaut's destructive labors. But they soon divine the Machine's true purpose—a purpose that threatens to exterminate all life in the Milky Way Galaxy. With time running out, Picard realizes he knows of only one person who might be able to stop the Machine in time to avert a galactic catastrophe—if only he knew any idea how to find him…”

Star Trek: The Next Generation: Cold Equations Book III – The Body Electric will be available as a 352-page mass market paperback and also as an Ebook, both priced at $7.99. Click HERE to pre-order.