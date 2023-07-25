Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Star Trek: Deep Space Nine

    Published Nov 25, 2014

    David Mack Is Back With New Trek Novel, Section 31: Disavowed

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    David Mack is back in action, penning the latest Star Trek novel from Simon & Schuster/Pocket Books, Star Trek: Section 31: Disavowed. Available now, Disavowed is a direct sequel to The Fall and it features a cover by veteran comic book artist Tim Bradstreet. Here's a synopsis direct from the publisher:"Amoral, shrouded in secrecy, and answerable to no one, Section 31 is the mysterious covert operations division of Starfleet, a rogue shadow group committed to safeguarding the Federation at any cost. Doctor Julian Bashir sacrificed his career for a chance to infiltrate Section 31 and destroy it from within. Now it’s asking him to help it stop the Breen from stealing a dangerous new technology from the Mirror Universe—one that could give the Breen control over the Galaxy. It’s a mission Bashir can’t refuse­, but is it really the shot he’s been waiting for? Or is it a deadly trap from which even his genetically enhanced abilities can’t escape?"



    Star Trek: Section 31: Disavowed
