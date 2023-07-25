David Livingston On Directing Star Trek Episodes, Part 2

What do you see as your biggest contribution to Star Trek?

Livingston: Mike Westmore. As a production manager, I hired Mike. He’s the guy who, week after week, created the makeup for the series. That seems pretty specific as an answer. You were probably expecting something different. But that was a pretty good move on my part.

We’ve got just a few more questions. First, how did the lionfish in Picard’s ready room come to be called Livingston?

Livingston: Well, it was an insult. Herman Zimmerman named it Livingston. This is what I understand. I don’t know if it’s apocryphal or not. But it’s because of my reputation as the production manager on the show, because the fish ate other fish. So it was a reflection on my temperament as a production manager. It’s a funny knock. It’s one I’m flattered by. That’s my understanding. I don’t even know if it’s true, but that’s what I was always led to believe, that Herman decided to name the fish after me and it was because I ate all the other fish.

You’ll be in Las Vegas next month at the Creation Entertainment Official Star Trek Convention. How often have you done conventions and what do you like about the experience of meeting Trek fans?

Livingston: I’ve only done one other convention. It was in Spokane, and it was a kick. The passion of the people who were there and the knowledge they had, which was infinitely more than my knowledge, was amazing. It was scary. I was embarrassed that I didn’t know or didn’t remember a lot of the stuff they were talking about. These people, it’s almost like a religion to them. It’s the sacred and the profane. The people so believe in and are so passionate about the vision that Gene Roddenberry gave to them, of humanity having a shot at it. These people have a positive view of the future and they’re able to feel a part of something and dress up in funny costumes and have fun. That was a wonderful, wonderful experience. Everybody who’s there, they want to be there. It’s a shared experience. And that’s why I’m looking forward to Creation’s show in Vegas. I was really quite honored that they said, “David, come on and do one of these.” So I’m really looking forward to going and to latching onto that feeling again.

It’s been a while since you’ve directed. What are you doing these days?

Livingston: Directing slowed down and I started to look around for other things to do. I got into still photography. I bought a digital camera about seven or eight years ago. Like I mentioned, I live below the Hollywood sign. So I did a series of pictures of the sign, photoshopped them real heavily, and then had a couple of exhibits. I went to UCLA for several photograph classes. Then I thought, “How can I monetize this?” Somebody in one of my classes suggested that I start to shoot for a throwaway newspaper in the Valley, for free, to get experience shooting red-carpet events. I thought, “I’ll go out and see what that’s like.” I did that for a while, but still had to figure out how to monetize it. Finally, I got hired by an agency called WENN, here in L.A., and I shot for them for nine months. Then I interviewed with Getty Images and they hired me as a freelancer, and I’ve been with them ever since. So I shoot all kinds of events, movie events, TV events, music events.

Click HERE to read part one of our interview with David Livingson.