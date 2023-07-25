David Ajala Joins “Discovery”; Anson Mount to Return for "Short Treks"

The panel kicked off with Star Trek: Discovery’s Sonequa Martin-Green revealing that season three of Star Trek: Discovery just began principal photography in Iceland earlier this month. Actor David Ajala, who joins the season three cast as a brand new character, Cleveland Booker, a.k.a. Book, also made his Star Trek debut on the panel. Smart and capable, Book has a natural charisma and devil-may-care attitude that tends to get him into trouble as often as it gets him out.