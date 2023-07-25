Published Jul 20, 2019
David Ajala Joins “Discovery”; Anson Mount to Return for "Short Treks"
Rebecca Romijn and Ethan Peck will join Mount in the U.S.S. Enterprise focused mini-episodes.
Today at San Diego Comic-Con, Star Trek fans were the first to learn the latest news behind the highly anticipated third season of Star Trek: Discovery and the next installments of Star Trek: Short Treks during the Star Trek Universe Hall H panel with cast and executive producers.
The panel kicked off with Star Trek: Discovery’s Sonequa Martin-Green revealing that season three of Star Trek: Discovery just began principal photography in Iceland earlier this month. Actor David Ajala, who joins the season three cast as a brand new character, Cleveland Booker, a.k.a. Book, also made his Star Trek debut on the panel. Smart and capable, Book has a natural charisma and devil-may-care attitude that tends to get him into trouble as often as it gets him out.
Kurtzman also surprised the audience by bringing Star Trek: Discovery season two favorites Ethan Peck (Spock) and Rebecca Romijn (Number One) on stage to announce that they, along with Captain Christopher Pike, played by Anson Mount, will be returning to the Star Trek franchise with three U.S.S. Enterprise-focused Star Trek: Short Treks.
Kurtzman, Peck and Romijn debuted a trailer for the upcoming Star Trek: Short Treks which revealed the titles for the six upcoming new shorts: “Ask Not,” “Q&A,” “The Trouble with Edward,” “The Girl Who Made the Stars,” “Ephaim and Dot” and “Children of Mars.”
“Star Trek: Short Treks” Trailer Debuts Here First
The Star Trek: Discovery portion of the Star Trek Universe panel, moderated by Deadline’s Geoff Boucher, featured a conversation with cast members Sonequa Martin-Green (Commander Michael Burnham) and David Ajala (Book) alongside executive producers Alex Kurtzman, Michelle Paradise and Heather Kadin who were ultimately joined by surprise Star Trek: Short Treks cast members Ethan Peck (Spock) and Rebecca Romijn (Number One).
Star Trek: Discovery streams exclusively on CBS All Access in the United States and is distributed concurrently by CBS Studios International on Netflix in 188 countries and in Canada on Bell Media’s Space Channel and OTT service Crave.