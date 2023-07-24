David Ajala Has Definitely Seen Your Fanart

Book and Burnham formed a close relationship in the year between Burnham's arrival in the future and the arrival of the rest of the Discovery crew. Did you and Sonequa come up with a backstory for that year to inform your performances?

DA: We did, which was cool, because [Michael and Book are] always going to be referencing that year together. I'll call it the transitional year. I think it was very important for Sonequa Martin-Green and myself to just have a good sense of the different adventures we went on. The adventures that were so much fun, the adventures that weren't fun. The adventures that were boring. The adventures that were really scary. The adventures where we almost died. The adventures where one of us had embarrassing moments, or one had to rescue the other. We had to have as much of this world as possible, because I really do feel that informs the relationship and how the characters respond and react to each other. We also have to get a sense of two people who have spent the majority of a year of their lives together in close proximity. I think that's just the shorthand way of communication that develops, and we just kept open to having those options available to us as actors.

Book is not really a true believer in the Federation, but he embodies the Federation's ideals in his own way. Will Book ultimately join the Federation? And do you think that the Federation as it stands now needs people like Book?

DA: I think it's such an interesting dichotomy because it's a push and pull, because he naturally aligns with what the Federation stands for. He does, but I think Cleveland Booker has his own perception of what the Federation means. I think he's someone who operates by themself very effectively and efficiently as a one man ship. The idea of having to be reliant on other people isn't something that Cleveland Booker has much experience with, and the experience he does have of that isn't positive. He equates it to his family but he's ostracized from his family. So he's had to [teach] himself to be as self-sufficient as possible.

You mentioned Grudge, so I have to ask, what is it like working with Grudge, the fandom’s favorite cat?

DA: I know, right. Pretty impressive. What is it like working with Grudge? No one day is alike. Constantly kept on your toes, which is fun. But I don't know — there's something to be said about having animals on the set. Of course they say that you shouldn't work with animals or children, but it's been fun.

Fortunately, we have two cats. So if the main cat Grudge, played by Leeu is [acting] up, then we will substitute her — him actually — and bring in his brother, Durban. Durban is a lot more chilled, and relaxed, and easy going. But Leeu, who we see more of on screen is definitely my favorite cat. Absolutely, even though he has scratched me before in the middle of the scene, and wrecked my costume, and given me a scratch where I had to get a medic to sort it out for me. My heart has been opened and I still love my on-screen co-star Leeu the cat.

In the premiere it seemed like Book had this ability to communicate with other species and other animals — can you tell us a little bit more about that gift that he has?

DA: It's a gift that I'm very happy was revealed in the first episode, because the first episode was in essence, a two-hander. Not only were we a thousand years into the future where there's a lot of things that are very unfamiliar, we're also meeting another character who's from the future and [new] to Michael Burnham. As much as there is a lot of exposition, we also wanted to be able to get as much sense of character as possible. So I'm really looking forward to seeing how that very specific story develops throughout the season, because it's a very important part of Book's identity.

Even though he's lost so much, Book remains a deeply empathetic and kind character who still strives to do what's right. Do you think viewers can draw hope and inspiration from the character's journey?

DA: Yeah. It's pretty amazing. I think you do come across people who are similar to Book in life. I just think these people are cut from a different cloth; no matter what they've been through they still have such a great capacity of empathy and of love. I think even the willingness to draw inspiration, to be the better version of yourself (which just happens to align with someone like Cleveland Booker) is only going to be a beneficial thing for each individual.

I think someone like Cleveland Booker without knowing it, he operates from a place of abundance. And I don't think it's what you have in your hand, I think it's what you have in your heart. And I just, I really love the character for that. And It really inspires me to always remind myself to operate from a place of abundance. Because as long as you can feel genuinely in your heart that you have something to offer, then you'll never be poor in spirit.