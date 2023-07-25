Data & Trek Helped Fan Feel More Comfortable in Her Own Skin

But nobody is perfect, not even an android. In our situations, we suffer more social blunders than most. What can be done when we, in our ineptitude, inconvenience others? Our ways of thinking are unusual, because the inner “algorithms” don’t take into account how situational and nuanced human behavior is. I can picture Data, in the episode “Data’s Day,” going up to Chief O’Brien and delivering the good news that Keiko has called the wedding off. Miles wants her to be happy, and if this will make her happy, what’s the problem? As well as this ineffective, straightforward logic, we both lack a sense of mood. When Picard calls Data in to “rescue” him from being alone with Lwaxana, he goes on and on discussing several mundane topics. He couldn’t tell that Lwaxana found it tedious, or that he was there to serve a very specific purpose. In another scene, Data enters a Turbolift with Riker and Counselor Troi, who immediately stop their conversation. This causes him to wonder out loud - what is wrong? Intrinsically, we’re both aware that something isn’t right, but we don't know what. We both had to quit certain habits, like correcting people or staring at them, because it made people uncomfortable. And we had to adapt, like when learning to small talk, or how to appeal to others’ pathos, as Data did in the episode “The Ensigns of Command” when he had to find a way to convince the settlers to leave their home.