"Darmok" Turns 25 Today

Some facts, figures and anecdotes about "Darmok."

"Darmok" was the second episode of TNG's fifth season. Winrich Kolbe directed it based on a script by Joe Menosky and a story by Menosky and Philip LeZebnik.

According to Memory Alpha, "'Darmok" was filmed between Thursday July 18, 1991 and Friday July 26, 1991 on Paramount Stage 8, 9 and 16, as well as on location at Bronson Canyon."