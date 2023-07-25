Published Jan 18, 2019
Dare to Open Emperor Georgiou's Lock Box
Emperor Georgiou's Lock Box is filled with the brutal machinations she maintained aboard her flagship.
The Terran Empire’s latest incursion into the modern universe was accidental but no less effective for it. Details around the actual conflict are tightly classified, but debris from their mighty flagship, the I.S.S. Charon, float littered in orbit above Pahvo and rain down on its surface.
Starfleet, the Lobi Consortium, and a handful of other interested parties have acquired and replicated all manner of interesting tech from the dark side of the mirror. What twisted paths might the Terrans have taken as their trek through the cosmos diverged ever farther from Starfleet’s? What advances unchecked by treaty or conscience have now arrived in our universe? The Emperor’s Lock Box is filled with brutal machinations Emperor Georgiou saw fit to grace with a berth aboard her flagship. It contains a ship, space weapons, duty officer assignments, kit modules, and traits. Additionally, each box contains a Terran Fortune Cookie, packed with the wisdom and nutrition of the Terran Empire.
The Emperor’s Lock Box contains a mighty Grand Prize: the Styx Terran Dreadnaught Cruiser [T6]. While its origins are undisclosed, some enterprising engineers have produced a ship design clearly inspired by the mighty I.S.S. Charon. Incorporating understanding of the Terran Empire’s military structure, the Styx encapsulates imperial military doctrine. Its hangar bay deploys Magee-class frigates, by mass an order of magnitude more impressive than traditional fighters, by design sadistic and debilitating to ships well above their class. Even as the immense ship and its enormous “fighter” support loom above the battlefield, its opponents shrivel, broken by the agony of Terran majesty.
Bringing the technology and ideals of the Terran Empire into this universe surely can’t undo too much of the good work done by Starfleet over the years. What’s an arms control treaty without a few exceptions? The Emperor’s Lock Box, as well as the additional Lobi Store entries, will be coming to PC on January 23rd, 2019.
