Danbury Mint Expands Gold Card Collection

The Danbury Mint, which produces The Star Trek 22KT Gold Card Collection that includes paper-backed gold foil cards depicting TOS-era Spock, TOS-era Kirk, Worf, Picard, Sisko, Janeway, Seven of Nine, Archer and more, is expanding the collection further with cards featuring, Nero, young Commander Spock and young Captain Kirk from Star Trek (2009).

The growing gold card collection will ultimately encompass characters and ships from The Original Series, The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, Voyager, Enterprise and Star Trek (2009). Each piece is cast from meticulously hand-engraved dies that show exquisite attention to the details of each card.

“This collection truly goes where no man has gone before,” said Danbury Mint vice president Brent Edwards. “It’s a collection for true Star Trek fans.”

A TOS Spock card is available for free (with minimal shipping charges) along with a free collector’s album designed to house and protect the Spock card and future additions. The other Star Trek Gold Cards are available on a subscription basis. Visit The Danbury Mint for more information.